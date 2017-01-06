BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. Increases Stake in National Fuel Gas Company (NFG)

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,463,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas Company were worth $133,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas Company by 9.5% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas Company during the second quarter valued at about $528,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas Company by 73.9% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas Company during the second quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas Company during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) opened at 57.18 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $4.87 billion. National Fuel Gas Company has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $59.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.02 and its 200-day moving average is $55.66.

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $292.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.89 million. National Fuel Gas Company had a negative net margin of 20.03% and a positive return on equity of 16.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Company will post $3.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. National Fuel Gas Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.23%.

NFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas Company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Fuel Gas Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Fuel Gas Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

About National Fuel Gas Company

National Fuel Gas Company is a holding company. The Company is an energy company engaged principally in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The Company operates in five business segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing.

