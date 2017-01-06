BlackRock Inc. Sells 2,558 Shares of Genworth Financial Inc (GNW)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 626,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.13% of Genworth Financial worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,188,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after buying an additional 16,830 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,761,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 72.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 721,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 303,031 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,573,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 56.5% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 398,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 143,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) traded down 0.25% on Friday, reaching $3.94. 2,879,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.05. Genworth Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $5.27. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.96 billion.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “BlackRock Inc. Sells 2,558 Shares of Genworth Financial Inc (GNW)” was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/blackrock-inc-sells-2558-shares-of-genworth-financial-inc-gnw/1142849.html.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GNW shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Genworth Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Compass Point lowered shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upped their target price on shares of Genworth Financial from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc (Genworth) is a financial security company. The Company provides insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had more than 15 million customers, with a presence in more than 25 countries. The Company operates in Insurance, Mortgage Insurance and Corporate and Runoff.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.