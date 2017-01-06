BlackRock Inc. Has $3,095,000 Stake in WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of WPX Energy worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPX. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its position in WPX Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in WPX Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in WPX Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WPX Energy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in WPX Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) traded down 2.54% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.57. 11,208,853 shares of the stock were exchanged. WPX Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average is $12.07. The stock’s market cap is $5.02 billion.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 178.46% and a negative return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $251 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that WPX Energy, Inc. will post ($0.80) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WPX. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $20.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. FBR & Co lifted their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays PLC upgraded shares of WPX Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.31.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploitation and development of long-life unconventional properties. It is engaged in the domestic development, production and gas management activities of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) segment.

