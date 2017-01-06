BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of SVB Financial Group worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) traded up 1.34% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.52. The company had a trading volume of 401,672 shares. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $77.87 and a one year high of $179.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.56.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $433.50 million for the quarter. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post $7.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. RBC Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays PLC downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.08.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Bruce Wallace sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total value of $396,506.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,420.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kamran F. Husain sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total transaction of $458,651.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,527.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group (SVB Financial) is a diversified financial services, bank holding and financial holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of the operations of its Commercial Bank, and of SVB Wine, SVB Analytics and its Debt Fund Investments.

