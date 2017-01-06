BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Copart, Inc. (CPRT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of Copart worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Copart by 64.6% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at $206,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) traded up 0.50% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.68. 626,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $56.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.52. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business earned $345.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.11 million. Copart had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 29.00%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post $2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Group increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barrington Research lowered shares of Copart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Stephens set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.57.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 26,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $1,411,700.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,700.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 64,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,473,767.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,203.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc (Copart) is a provider of online auctions and vehicle remarketing services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Brazil, Ireland, Spain and India. The Company also provides vehicle remarketing services in Germany. The Company operates through two segments: United States and International.

