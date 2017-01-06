BlackRock Group LTD Sells 3,210 Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL)

BlackRock Group LTD reduced its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 756,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $23,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 10.8% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 43.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth approximately $375,000. Institutional investors own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) traded up 3.05% on Friday, reaching $29.43. The company had a trading volume of 436,028 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average is $29.46. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $33.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GGAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA (Grupo Financiero Galicia) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s segments include Banking, Regional Credit Cards, CFA, Insurance and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses. Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires SA (Banco Galicia) is a subsidiary of the Company. Its banking business segment represents Banco Galicia consolidated line by line with Banco Galicia Uruguay SA (Galicia Uruguay).

