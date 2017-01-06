BlackRock Group LTD Purchases 474,417 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP)

BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 178.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 740,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 474,417 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $24,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 15.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,260,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,939,000 after buying an additional 1,801,530 shares during the last quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 63.0% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,739,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,926,000 after buying an additional 1,444,781 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 13.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,160,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,218,000 after buying an additional 367,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,109,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,744,000 after buying an additional 621,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 60.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,042,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,003,000 after buying an additional 1,148,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) traded up 0.43% during trading on Friday, reaching $35.40. The company had a trading volume of 672,412 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.75. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.07 billion. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $35.89.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7,992.01%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/blackrock-group-ltd-purchases-474417-shares-of-hudson-pacific-properties-inc-hpp/1142311.html.

HPP has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson set a $40.00 target price on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.50 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.05.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 1,165,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $37,892,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on owning, operating and acquiring office, and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California, and the Pacific Northwest.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.