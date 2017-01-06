BlackRock Group LTD Has $24,333,000 Stake in Stag Industrial, Inc. (STAG)

BlackRock Group LTD cut its position in shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 992,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $24,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Stag Industrial by 47.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Stag Industrial by 20.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Stag Industrial by 110.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Stag Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stag Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) traded up 0.4756% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.3352. The company had a trading volume of 260,528 shares. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $25.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average of $23.72. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.84 billion.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Stag Industrial had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The business earned $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -302.17%.

A number of research analysts have commented on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Group raised Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $24.00 target price on Stag Industrial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial Corporation raised Stag Industrial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant industrial properties across the United States. The Company owns approximately 290 buildings in over 40 states with approximately 54.7 million rentable square feet, consisting of over 220 warehouse/distribution buildings, approximately 50 light manufacturing buildings and over 20 flex/office buildings.

