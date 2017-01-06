BlackRock Advisors LLC Decreases Position in IMS Health Holdings Inc (IMS)

BlackRock Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of IMS Health Holdings Inc (NYSE:IMS) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 220,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,876 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in IMS Health Holdings were worth $6,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMS. Brahman Capital Corp. purchased a new position in IMS Health Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $182,918,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in IMS Health Holdings by 107.0% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,965,000 after buying an additional 3,281,134 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in IMS Health Holdings by 56.2% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 7,289,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,864,000 after buying an additional 2,622,297 shares during the last quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IMS Health Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $20,995,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in IMS Health Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $25,934,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMS Health Holdings Inc (NYSE:IMS) traded up 3.26% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,031,328 shares. IMS Health Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $31.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average of $29.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IMS Health Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

About IMS Health Holdings

IMS Health Holdings, Inc (IMS) is an information and technology services company that provides solutions to its clients in the healthcare industry. The Company has its presence in over 100 countries. The Company’s data set contains over 10 petabytes of data and over 500 million patient records. It serves healthcare organizations and life science companies, including pharmaceutical, biotechnology, consumer health and medical device manufacturers, as well as distributors, providers, payers, government agencies, policymakers, researchers and the financial community.

