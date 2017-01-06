Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) EVP Kevin W. Mooney Sells 9,700 Shares of Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $630,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) opened at 66.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.71 and a 200 day moving average of $65.86. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $49.89 and a one year high of $71.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $183.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.68 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post $1.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/blackbaud-inc-blkb-evp-kevin-w-mooney-sells-9700-shares-of-stock/1142105.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackbaud by 123.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the second quarter worth $615,000. 1st Global Advisors Inc. raised its position in Blackbaud by 2.5% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackbaud by 3.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Blackbaud by 1.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLKB shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America Corporation cut shares of Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.89.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc is a provider of software and services for the global philanthropic community. The Company’s segments include the General Markets Business Unit (the GMBU), the Enterprise Customer Business Unit (the ECBU) and the International Business Unit (the IBU). The GMBU is focused on marketing, sales, delivery and support to all emerging and mid-sized prospects and customers in North America.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.