Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) EVP Charles T. Cumbaa Sells 9,340 Shares of Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) EVP Charles T. Cumbaa sold 9,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $621,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,501 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) opened at 66.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.80 and a beta of 0.96. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.89 and a 52-week high of $71.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.71 and a 200 day moving average of $65.86.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business earned $183.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.68 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post $1.90 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,237,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,609,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 5.9% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,539,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,235,000 after buying an additional 254,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,338,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,451,000 after buying an additional 221,460 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 617.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,583,000 after buying an additional 215,142 shares during the period.

BLKB has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America Corporation cut shares of Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Blackbaud has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.89.

Blackbaud, Inc is a provider of software and services for the global philanthropic community. The Company’s segments include the General Markets Business Unit (the GMBU), the Enterprise Customer Business Unit (the ECBU) and the International Business Unit (the IBU). The GMBU is focused on marketing, sales, delivery and support to all emerging and mid-sized prospects and customers in North America.

