BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a market perform rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.38.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) opened at 36.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average of $39.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $32.24 and a 12-month high of $47.55. The company has a market cap of $845.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.96.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $233.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post $1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CFO Gregory Levin bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $50,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lon Ledwith sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PineBridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.6% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates restaurants. The Company’s restaurants are operated as a BJ’s Restaurant & Brewery, a BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, a BJ’s Pizza & Grill and a BJ’s Grill restaurant. Its menu features deep-dish pizza, craft beers and other beers, as well as a selection of appetizers, entrees, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads and desserts, including its Pizookie dessert.

