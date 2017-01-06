BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.43.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCRX. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) traded up 1.73% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,774 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53. The stock’s market capitalization is $519.99 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $10.24.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business earned $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 296.19% and a negative net margin of 313.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.91) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. RTW Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 88.0% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LLC now owns 4,204,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,542,000 after buying an additional 1,967,513 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $48,351,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 176,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 44,674 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,664,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,162,000 after buying an additional 231,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc (BioCryst) is a biotechnology company. The Company designs, optimizes and develops small molecule drugs that block enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The Company focuses on the treatment of rare diseases. The Company uses X-ray crystallography, computer modeling of molecular structures and chemistry techniques to focus on the three-dimensional molecular structure and active site characteristics of the enzymes that control cellular biology.

