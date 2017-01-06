Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRK.A) Hold Rating Reiterated at Argus

Argus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in various business activities. The Company conducts insurance businesses on both a primary basis and a reinsurance basis, a freight rail transportation business and a group of utility and energy generation and distribution businesses.

