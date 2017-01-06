Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cross Research lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CFO Donald Francis Adam sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total transaction of $547,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,278.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jon J. King sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $611,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Airain ltd bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 9.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. I.G. Investment Management LTD. increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 2.3% in the second quarter. I.G. Investment Management LTD. now owns 34,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 24.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter worth about $9,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) traded down 1.31% during trading on Friday, hitting $30.20. The stock had a trading volume of 35,172 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average of $25.35. Benchmark Electronics has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $31.20.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $574 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.17 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Benchmark Electronics will post $1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a provider of integrated electronic manufacturing services. The Company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment, including equipment for the aerospace and defense industry; telecommunication equipment; computers and related products for business enterprises; medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

