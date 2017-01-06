Beiersdorf AG (BEI) PT Set at €80.00 by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Beiersdorf AG (ETR:BEI) received a €80.00 ($83.33) price target from Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BEI. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €71.00 ($73.96) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf AG and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($85.42) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Commerzbank AG set a €88.00 ($91.67) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas set a €85.00 ($88.54) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($88.54) price target on shares of Beiersdorf AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €86.46 ($90.06).

Beiersdorf AG (ETR:BEI) opened at 80.819 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €78.73 and its 200-day moving average is €81.57. The company has a market cap of €18.33 billion and a PE ratio of 27.075. Beiersdorf AG has a 52 week low of €74.16 and a 52 week high of €85.69.

Beiersdorf AG Company Profile

Beiersdorf AG is a Germany-based company engaged in the production of personal products with focus on cosmetic products manufacture. The Company operates through the two business segments Consumer as well as tesa. The Consumer business segment provides skin and beauty care products and comprises operation of portfolio brands such as NIVEA, Eucerin, Labello, la prairie, Hansaplast and Florena, among others.

