Beaufort Securities Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for International Greetings plc (IGR)

International Greetings plc (LON:IGR)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Beaufort Securities in a report issued on Friday.

International Greetings plc (LON:IGR) opened at 256.00 on Friday. International Greetings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 140.70 and a 52-week high of GBX 314.90. The stock’s market cap is GBX 154.73 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 263.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 242.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%.

International Greetings plc Company Profile

IG Design Group plc, formerly International Greetings plc, is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of gift packaging and greetings; stationery and creative play products, and design-led giftware. The Company’s geographic segments include UK and Asia; Europe; USA, and Australia. The Company sells its products in over 150,000 stores across approximately 80 countries.

