Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barnes Group, Inc. (NYSE:B) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Barnes Group Inc. is an international manufacturer of precision metal parts and distributor of industrial supplies, serving a wide range of markets and customers. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank AG increased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B) opened at 47.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average is $40.79. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $30.07 and a 12 month high of $49.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm earned $312 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.22 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Barnes Group will post $2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Barnes Group, Inc. (B) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/barnes-group-inc-b-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research/1141742.html.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.11%.

In related news, Director Thomas O. Barnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $124,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Dempsey sold 50,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $2,338,690.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in B. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 99.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 15,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter valued at about $4,196,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc is an industrial and aerospace manufacturer and service provider, serving a range of end-markets and customers. The Company’s engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions are used in applications that provide transportation, manufacturing, healthcare products and technology to the world.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barnes Group (B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.