Barclays PLC Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for BowLeven PLC (BLVN)

Barclays PLC reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of BowLeven PLC (LON:BLVN) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 32 ($0.39) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of BowLeven PLC from GBX 54 ($0.66) to GBX 49 ($0.60) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of BowLeven PLC (LON:BLVN) opened at 23.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.97. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 77.66 million. BowLeven PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 18.03 and a 12 month high of GBX 29.50.

About BowLeven PLC

Bowleven plc is an oil and gas company. The Company is focused on Africa where it holds a combination of development and exploration interests. Its segments include Africa and Other. The Company’s Africa operations focus on exploration and appraisal activities in Cameroon and Kenya. It has equity interests in approximately two permits in Cameroon, the offshore shallow water Etinde Permit (non-operated) and the onshore Bomono Permit (operated).

