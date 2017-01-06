Barbara Martin Coppola Sells 17,499 Shares of GrubHub Inc (GRUB) Stock

GrubHub Inc (NASDAQ:GRUB) insider Barbara Martin Coppola sold 17,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $648,687.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,158.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Barbara Martin Coppola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, Barbara Martin Coppola sold 3,297 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $121,923.06.

On Friday, October 28th, Barbara Martin Coppola sold 11,950 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $461,031.00.

GrubHub Inc (NASDAQ:GRUB) opened at 36.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.48. GrubHub Inc has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $44.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 66.82.

GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company earned $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRUB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on GrubHub in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GrubHub from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. GrubHub currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of GrubHub by 12.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GrubHub during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Societe Generale bought a new position in shares of GrubHub during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of GrubHub during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GrubHub during the second quarter valued at about $158,000.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc (Grubhub) is a provider of an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. The Company connects more than 40,000 local restaurants with diners in more than 1,000 cities across the United States. For restaurants, Grubhub generates higher margin takeout orders at full menu prices.

