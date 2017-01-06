Bank of the Ozarks (OZRK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of the Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has $59.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of the Ozarks’ shares have outperformed the Zacks categorized Southeast Banks industry over the last three months. Over the years, the company has grown substantially through acquisitions. The company completed two acquisitions in Jul 2016, which are expected to be accretive to earnings in the quarters ahead. While mounting operating expenses and the low interest rate environment remain near-term concerns, consistent improvement in loans and deposits, and impressive credit quality will likely help the company strengthen its financials.”

OZRK has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of the Ozarks and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. BB&T Corporation started coverage on shares of Bank of the Ozarks in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Rafferty Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bank of the Ozarks in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Brean Capital started coverage on shares of Bank of the Ozarks in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.88.

Shares of Bank of the Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) opened at 52.38 on Tuesday. Bank of the Ozarks has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $54.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Bank of the Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Bank of the Ozarks had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of the Ozarks will post $2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Bank of the Ozarks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of the Ozarks’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.

In other news, COO Tyler A. Vance sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $835,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,789,580.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Crawford Carter sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $41,681.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $373,649.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZRK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of the Ozarks by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,593,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,394,000 after buying an additional 169,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of the Ozarks by 11.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,064,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,002,000 after buying an additional 537,768 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bank of the Ozarks by 14.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,901,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,201,000 after buying an additional 630,055 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of the Ozarks by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,838,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,025,000 after buying an additional 102,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of the Ozarks by 17.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,487,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,938,000 after buying an additional 511,364 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of the Ozarks Company Profile

Bank of the Ozarks, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company owns an Arkansas state chartered subsidiary bank, Bank of the Ozarks (the Bank). The Company, through the Bank, conducts operations through approximately 257 offices, including over 80 offices in Arkansas, approximately 30 in Georgia, over 20 in North Carolina, over 20 in Texas, approximately 44 in Florida, over three in Alabama, approximately two each in South Carolina and New York, and one in California.

