Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 12.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 967,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,956 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Lyon William Homes were worth $17,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyon William Homes by 676.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lyon William Homes by 25.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Lyon William Homes by 20.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Lyon William Homes during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Lyon William Homes during the second quarter valued at $266,000.

Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH) traded down 2.09% during trading on Friday, reaching $18.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,574 shares. Lyon William Homes has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $21.92. The stock has a market cap of $593.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average is $17.85.

Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.57 million. Lyon William Homes had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 4.71%. Lyon William Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lyon William Homes will post $1.64 EPS for the current year.

WLH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Lyon William Homes in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lyon William Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other Lyon William Homes news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 26,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $523,163.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,806,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,644,848.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lyon William Homes

William Lyon Homes is primarily engaged in the design, construction and sale of single family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona and Nevada. The Company conducts its homebuilding operations through four reportable operating segments: Southern California, Northern California, Arizona and Nevada.

