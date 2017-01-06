Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $17,726,000 Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 627,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,408 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $17,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,059,000. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth about $12,398,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth about $122,449,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 50.2% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,084,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,311,000 after buying an additional 697,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter worth about $10,925,000. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) traded down 0.61% on Friday, reaching $27.64. The company had a trading volume of 553,942 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 62.96 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average is $27.16. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $30.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post $1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays PLC upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.15.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of coatings systems primarily serving the transportation industry. Its segments include Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Company, through its Performance Coatings segment, provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

