Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 41,739 Shares of HSN, Inc. (HSNI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of HSN, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSNI) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 468,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,739 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in HSN were worth $18,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HSN during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of HSN by 10.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of HSN by 13.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSN during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSN during the second quarter worth about $268,000. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSN, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSNI) traded down 0.223% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.525. 72,283 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.173 and a beta of 1.09. HSN, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.71.

HSN (NASDAQ:HSNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm earned $823 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.02 million. HSN had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 100.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that HSN, Inc. will post $2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. HSN’s payout ratio is currently 55.12%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HSNI shares. Bank of America Corporation started coverage on shares of HSN in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. dropped their price objective on shares of HSN from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wunderlich reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of HSN in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of HSN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of HSN from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. HSN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

HSN Company Profile

HSN, Inc is an interactive multi-channel retailer. The Company markets and sells a range of third party and private-label merchandise directly to consumers through various platforms, including television home shopping programming broadcast on the HSN television networks; catalogs, comprising the Cornerstone portfolio of print catalogs; Websites, which consist of HSN.com, joymangano.com and over seven branded Websites operated by Cornerstone; mobile devices; retail and outlet stores, and wholesale distribution of certain products to other retailers.

