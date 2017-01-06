Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 11,293 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,293 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $18,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PineBridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.8% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 13.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2,376.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) traded up 1.35% during trading on Friday, hitting $29.95. The stock had a trading volume of 126,976 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.34 and its 200 day moving average is $27.65. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.94.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business earned $376.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.29 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post $1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LZB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $76,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,333. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Douglas Collier sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $390,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes and retails upholstery furniture products. The Company also imports, distributes and retails accessories and casegoods (wood) furniture products. The Company’s segments include the Upholstery segment, the Casegoods segment and the Retail segment.

