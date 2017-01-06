Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 96,087 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 33,596.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,087 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.05% of CommScope Holding Company worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CommScope Holding Company by 961.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 18,883 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in CommScope Holding Company by 21.4% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in CommScope Holding Company during the second quarter valued at $880,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CommScope Holding Company during the second quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CommScope Holding Company during the second quarter valued at $208,000.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) traded down 1.07% on Friday, hitting $36.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,638,216 shares. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $38.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average is $32.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.09 and a beta of 1.29.

CommScope Holding Company (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm earned $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. CommScope Holding Company had a return on equity of 35.24% and a net margin of 1.91%. CommScope Holding Company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post $2.60 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COMM shares. TheStreet cut shares of CommScope Holding Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $40.00 price target on shares of CommScope Holding Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of CommScope Holding Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CommScope Holding Company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CommScope Holding Company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.92.

In other CommScope Holding Company news, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $344,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $476,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CommScope Holding Company

CommScope Holding Company, Inc is provider of infrastructure solutions for wireless, business enterprise and residential broadband networks. The Company operates through four segments: Wireless, Enterprise, Broadband and Broadband Network Solutions (BNS). Its Wireless segment provides merchant RF wireless network connectivity solutions and cell distributed antenna systems (DAS) solutions to enable carriers’ second generation (2G), third generation (3G) and fourth generation (4G) networks.

