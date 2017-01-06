Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,575 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 2.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Advantus Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 7,950 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 6,330 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 10.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Concert Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 7.8% in the second quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) traded up 1.08% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,858,477 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.37. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $49.95 and a 12 month high of $109.50.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Wynn Resorts, Limited had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3,973.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post $3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Wynn Resorts, Limited from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nomura cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts, Limited from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Vetr lowered Wynn Resorts, Limited from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.14 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts, Limited from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

In related news, Director Daniel Boone Wayson sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total value of $3,267,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,911.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimmarie Sinatra sold 42,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total transaction of $4,224,561.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,314,201.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts, Limited

Wynn Resorts, Limited is a developer, owner and operator of destination casino resorts that integrate accommodations and a range of amenities, including dining outlets, retail offerings, entertainment theaters and meeting complexes. The Company operates through two segments: Macau Operations and Las Vegas Operations.

