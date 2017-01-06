Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 348.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,386 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of AptarGroup worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.7% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 70.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) traded up 0.04% during trading on Friday, reaching $73.50. The company had a trading volume of 283,142 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.95. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.33 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.05 and its 200-day moving average is $76.33.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $590 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.32 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post $3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AptarGroup from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Vertical Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Stephen J. Hagge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $2,262,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,628,400.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc is a provider of a range of packaging, dispensing and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer healthcare, injectables, food and beverage markets. The Company has manufacturing facilities located in North America, Europe, Asia and South America.

