Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) Given “Buy” Rating at J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

SAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Banco Santander, in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander, from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. RBC Capital Markets raised shares of Banco Santander, from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Natixis raised shares of Banco Santander, from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Banco Santander, in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.02.

Banco Santander, (NYSE:SAN) remained flat at $5.42 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 578,486 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50. Banco Santander, has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $79.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Banco Santander, (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Santander, had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 6.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/banco-santander-s-a-san-given-buy-rating-at-j-p-morgan-chase-co/1142277.html.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander, during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,772,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander, during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,908,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander, by 196.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,501,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after buying an additional 1,657,419 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander, by 83.3% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 909,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 413,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander, by 44.4% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 999,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after buying an additional 307,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander,

Banco Santander, SA is a retail and commercial bank. The Bank’s principal business is to attract deposits and provide loans. The Bank focuses its wholesale banking offer on providing services to its main customers in local markets. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, United Kingdom, Latin America and United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.