Baker Hughes Incorporated (BHI) Short Interest Update

Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE:BHI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,780,466 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the November 30th total of 6,843,927 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,731,921 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman bought 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.84 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,767. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Belgacem Chariag sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $871,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,453.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHI. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 67.3% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 38,886,200 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,934,000 after buying an additional 15,639,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 21.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,713,563 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,713,000 after buying an additional 4,812,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 36.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 7,897,965 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock valued at $356,435,000 after buying an additional 2,114,224 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 300.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,636,240 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock valued at $118,974,000 after buying an additional 1,978,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 240.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,578,318 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock valued at $130,126,000 after buying an additional 1,820,972 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.99.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) opened at 64.35 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $27.67 billion. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $68.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.42 and a 200 day moving average of $53.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.29. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 30.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post ($1.76) EPS for the current year.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Incorporated is engaged in the oilfield services industry. The Company is a supplier of oilfield services, products, technology and systems used in the oil and natural gas industry around the world. The Company also provides industrial products and services for other businesses, including downstream chemicals, and process and pipeline services.

