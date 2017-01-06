Baker Hughes Incorporated (BHI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Susquehanna

Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE:BHI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut Baker Hughes to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen and Company raised Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.99.

Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) opened at 64.35 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is $27.67 billion. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $68.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.29. Baker Hughes had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 30.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post ($1.76) earnings per share for the current year.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman bought 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.84 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,767. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Belgacem Chariag sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $871,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,453.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 389.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 859.6% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 116.7% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,460 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Incorporated is engaged in the oilfield services industry. The Company is a supplier of oilfield services, products, technology and systems used in the oil and natural gas industry around the world. The Company also provides industrial products and services for other businesses, including downstream chemicals, and process and pipeline services.

