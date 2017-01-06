Axovant Sciences (AXON) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Axovant Sciences (NYSE: AXON) in the last few weeks:

  • 12/25/2016 – Axovant Sciences was given a new $20.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/20/2016 – Axovant Sciences is now covered by analysts at Laidlaw. They set a “sell” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.
  • 12/20/2016 – Axovant Sciences had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.
  • 12/18/2016 – Axovant Sciences was given a new $32.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/15/2016 – Axovant Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
  • 12/6/2016 – Axovant Sciences is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
  • 11/25/2016 – Axovant Sciences had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.
  • 11/17/2016 – Axovant Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.
  • 11/8/2016 – Axovant Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.
  • 11/8/2016 – Axovant Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

Shares of Axovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:AXON) opened at 13.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average is $13.93. Axovant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $18.33. The firm’s market cap is $1.29 billion.

Axovant Sciences Ltd., formerly Roivant Neurosciences Ltd., is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics for the treatment of dementia. The Company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates to address the cognitive, functional and behavioral aspects of dementia and related neurological disorders.

