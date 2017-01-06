Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.83% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Avis Budget is expanding its geographical footprint through strategic alliances, acquisitions and joint ventures. The company is also aggressively increasing its presence in existing markets where car rental demand is on the rise, as exemplified by the French Cars acquisition. At the same time, the company is focusing on expanding its Budget brand, taking its multi-brand strategy to the next level. The company’s fundamental drivers, such as sustained productivity growth, implementation of pricing initiatives and potential revenue-generating synergies from its various acquisitions bode well for future growth opportunities. Avis Budget has outperformed the industry over the last three months with continued digital investments. However, high fleet costs and currency woes remain threats for Avis Budget. The company has a negative earnings history in the trailing four quarters, while earnings estimates have remained steady over the past month.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners set a $47.00 price target on Avis Budget Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.71.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) opened at 35.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 2.19. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $21.73 and a 1-year high of $41.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.96.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 68.51% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post $2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stender E. Sweeney sold 803 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $30,787.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 603 shares in the company, valued at $23,119.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald L. Nelson sold 150,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 737,974 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,543,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,056,000 after buying an additional 196,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 196.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,835,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,215,000 after buying an additional 2,543,356 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,914,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,918,000 after buying an additional 75,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,692,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,105,000 after buying an additional 401,363 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,073,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,822,000 after buying an additional 140,090 shares during the period.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group Inc is a provider of vehicle rental and car sharing services. The Company operates three brands, which include Avis, Budget and Zipcar. Avis is a rental car supplier and Budget is a rental vehicle supplier. It also owns Payless, which a car rental brand, and Apex, which is a car rental brand in New Zealand and Australia.

