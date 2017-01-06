AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “AvalonBay enjoys Class A assets in premium markets, which aids it generate steady rental revenues. Further, rising consumer confidence driven by job growth, sturdy balance sheet and favorable demographic pattern aid its growth prospects. Also, the short-term nature of its leases would allow it maneuver rents quickly to rate hike. However, in Oct 2016, the company reported lower-than-expected third-quarter 2016 results. Though the company achieved growth in net operating income (NOI) from newly developed and existing operating communities, the benefit was partly offset by a rise in share count. Moreover, AvalonBay shares have underperformed the Zacks categorized REIT Equity Trust – Residential industry over the past 1 year. The negative sentiment is an outcome of completion of a number of projects in its markets, leading to higher supply and consequent moderation of rent growth.”

AVB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America Corporation lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $188.00 price target on AvalonBay Communities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.73.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) traded up 0.82% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.90. 345,636 shares of the company traded hands. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $158.32 and a 1-year high of $192.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.24 and a 200-day moving average of $174.46.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 50.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post $6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 444.9% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. First New York Securities LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership and operation of multifamily communities primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California.

