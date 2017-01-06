AuRico Metals Inc. (TSE:AMI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for AuRico Metals in a research report issued on Tuesday. National Bank Financial analyst A. Melnyk anticipates that the firm will earn $0.01 per share for the year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “AuRico Metals Inc. (AMI) Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share” was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/aurico-metals-inc-ami-expected-to-earn-fy2018-earnings-of-0-01-per-share/1142677.html.

Shares of AuRico Metals (TSE:AMI) traded down 2.83% on Thursday, hitting $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 264,108 shares. AuRico Metals has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.26. The firm’s market cap is $154.25 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03.

In other AuRico Metals news, Director Richard Mark Colterjohn acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$196,000.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “AuRico Metals Inc. (AMI) Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share” was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/aurico-metals-inc-ami-expected-to-earn-fy2018-earnings-of-0-01-per-share/1142677.html.

About AuRico Metals

AuRico Metals Inc is a Canada-based metals royalty and development company. The Company operates through two segments: Royalties, which includes a portfolio of cash flowing precious metals royalties, and Kemess, which owns the Kemess gold-copper development project. Its royalties include approximately 1.5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Young-Davidson Gold Mine, approximately 0.25% NSR on the Williams Mine at Hemlo and approximately 0.5% NSR on the Eagle River Mine, all located in Ontario, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for AuRico Metals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AuRico Metals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.