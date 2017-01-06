Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 200 Shares of Chevron Corporation (CVX)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp cut its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Chevron Corporation makes up about 2.2% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Chevron Corporation were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Corporation by 5.6% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 319,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,849,000 after buying an additional 16,811 shares in the last quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Chevron Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Chevron Corporation by 3.5% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 11,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron Corporation by 8.2% in the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Corporation by 0.6% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 27,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) traded down 0.40% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,762,474 shares. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $75.33 and a 12-month high of $119.00. The company’s market cap is $220.57 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.12 and a 200-day moving average of $105.67.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.29. The business earned $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. Chevron Corporation had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post $1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Chevron Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Chevron Corporation’s payout ratio is -540.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Chevron Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Vetr downgraded Chevron Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.71 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Chevron Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Chevron Corporation in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

In related news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 5,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total value of $593,406.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pierre R. Breber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron Corporation

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

