Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ATHENE HOLDING (NYSE:ATH) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on ATHENE HOLDING in a research note on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ATHENE HOLDING in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America Corporation assumed coverage on ATHENE HOLDING in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on ATHENE HOLDING in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ATHENE HOLDING in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.56.

ATHENE HOLDING (NYSE:ATH) opened at 47.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.44 and its 200 day moving average is $46.44. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion and a PE ratio of 14.06. ATHENE HOLDING has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $48.72.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “ATHENE HOLDING (ATH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/athene-holding-ath-earns-buy-rating-from-analysts-at-evercore-isi/1141720.html.

In other ATHENE HOLDING news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 14,136,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $565,455,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ATHENE HOLDING Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. (Athene Holding) is a Bermuda-based life insurance holding company. The Company is principally focused on the retirement market and whose business, through its subsidiaries, is focused on issuing or reinsuring fixed and equity indexed annuities. Athene Holding’s subsidiaries are Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company, Athene Life Insurance Company, Investors Insurance Corp, and Athene Life Re Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for ATHENE HOLDING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATHENE HOLDING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.