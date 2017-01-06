athenahealth, Inc. (ATHN) Research Coverage Started at RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

ATHN has been the topic of several other reports. Dougherty & Co upped their price target on shares of athenahealth from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of athenahealth from $124.00 to $104.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered shares of athenahealth from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Leerink Swann set a $100.00 target price on shares of athenahealth and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, December 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of athenahealth in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.95.

Shares of athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) opened at 113.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.51 and a 200 day moving average of $118.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 242.99 and a beta of 1.82. athenahealth has a 52 week low of $90.11 and a 52 week high of $167.08.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter. athenahealth had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that athenahealth will post $1.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other athenahealth news, Director Amy Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,330.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradford Kyle Armbrester sold 2,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $330,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATHN. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in athenahealth by 6.0% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 220,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,495,000 after buying an additional 12,430 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in athenahealth by 1.6% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 980,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,292,000 after buying an additional 15,726 shares in the last quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. raised its stake in athenahealth by 0.6% in the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 135,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,873,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in athenahealth by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,582,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,854,000 after buying an additional 108,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in athenahealth by 12.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 268,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,821,000 after buying an additional 29,743 shares in the last quarter.

About athenahealth

athenahealth, Inc is a provider of cloud-based services and mobile applications for medical groups and health systems. The Company delivers cloud-based services for revenue cycle management and medical billing, electronic health records (EHR), patient engagement, care coordination, order transmission, population health management, and clinical decision support.

