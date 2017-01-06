Associated British Foods plc (ASBFY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Associated British Foods plc (NASDAQ:ASBFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group lowered shares of Associated British Foods plc from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Numis Securities Ltd raised shares of Associated British Foods plc from a “hold” rating to an “add” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Associated British Foods plc from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Associated British Foods plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Associated British Foods plc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Associated British Foods plc (NASDAQ:ASBFY) traded down 1.66% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,283 shares. Associated British Foods plc has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $50.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.21.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/associated-british-foods-plc-asbfy-rating-lowered-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research/1142787.html.

Associated British Foods plc Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group with sales. The Company operates in 47 countries across Europe, southern Africa, the Americas, Asia and Australia. The Company operates in five segments, including Sugar, Agriculture, Retail, Grocery and Ingredients.

