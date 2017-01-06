Arista Networks (ANET) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET):

  • 1/5/2017 – Arista Networks was given a new $115.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/3/2017 – Arista Networks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Arista Networks, Inc. is engaged in providing cloud networking solutions for datacentre and cloud computing environments. It offers ethernet switches, pass-through cards, transceivers, cards, and enhanced operating systems, host adapter solutions and networking services. The Company serves a range of industries, including Internet companies, service providers, financial services organizations, government agencies, and media and entertainment companies. Arista Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “
  • 12/27/2016 – Arista Networks had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.
  • 12/19/2016 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Instinet from $95.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/17/2016 – Arista Networks had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.
  • 12/13/2016 – Arista Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.
  • 12/13/2016 – Arista Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.
  • 12/13/2016 – Arista Networks had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.
  • 12/13/2016 – Arista Networks had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co.
  • 12/11/2016 – Arista Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc..
  • 12/9/2016 – Arista Networks had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc..
  • 12/9/2016 – Arista Networks had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at MKM Partners. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $81.00.
  • 12/7/2016 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 12/5/2016 – Arista Networks was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $88.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
  • 11/30/2016 – Arista Networks had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.
  • 11/28/2016 – Arista Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $105.00.
  • 11/23/2016 – Arista Networks had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.
  • 11/22/2016 – Arista Networks was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock.
  • 11/22/2016 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Pacific Crest from $94.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 11/22/2016 – Arista Networks was given a new $105.00 price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/21/2016 – Arista Networks was given a new $90.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/21/2016 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at RBC Capital Markets from $84.00 to $95.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
  • 11/21/2016 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $110.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
  • 11/18/2016 – Arista Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock.
  • 11/8/2016 – Arista Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Arista Networks, Inc. is engaged in providing cloud networking solutions for datacentre and cloud computing environments. It offers ethernet switches, pass-through cards, transceivers, cards, and enhanced operating systems, host adapter solutions and networking services. The Company serves a range of industries, including Internet companies, service providers, financial services organizations, government agencies, and media and entertainment companies. Arista Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “
  • 11/7/2016 – Arista Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.
  • 11/7/2016 – Arista Networks had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.
  • 11/7/2016 – Arista Networks had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.
  • 11/7/2016 – Arista Networks had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
  • 11/7/2016 – Arista Networks had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.25.
  • 11/7/2016 – Arista Networks had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc..

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) traded down 0.89% on Friday, hitting $101.03. 251,374 shares of the company traded hands. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.73 and its 200 day moving average is $82.20.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company earned $290.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.33 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 20.69%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post $3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark Stephen Smith sold 11,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $920,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,682.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $1,016,381.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,342.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc is a supplier of cloud networking solutions that address the needs of Internet companies, cloud service providers and next-generation data centers for enterprises. The Company’s cloud networking solutions consist of its Extensible Operating System (EOS), which is a set of network applications and its 10/25/40/50/100 Gigabit Ethernet switches.

