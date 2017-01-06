Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (PETX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.64.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PETX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Aratana Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) traded down 0.8593% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.8222. 56,177 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is $289.77 million. Aratana Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $10.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06.

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Aratana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.58) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aratana Therapeutics will post ($0.72) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Steven St sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $381,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,010.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aratana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 19,590 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aratana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,604,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 20.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,270,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after buying an additional 214,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

About Aratana Therapeutics

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc is a pet therapeutics company focused on licensing, developing and commercializing of biopharmaceutical products for companion animals. The Company’s portfolio includes therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and large molecule biologics that target medical conditions in pets.

