Aqua America, Inc. (WTR) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) by 12.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,860 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Aqua America worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTR. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Aqua America by 15.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Aqua America by 3.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Aqua America during the third quarter valued at $150,000. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC boosted its position in Aqua America by 0.5% in the second quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in Aqua America during the second quarter valued at $205,000. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) traded down 0.30% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.30. 661,292 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average of $31.29. Aqua America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $35.83.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Aqua America had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm earned $226.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aqua America, Inc. will post $1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Aqua America in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Hilliard Lyons reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water or wastewater services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Indiana and Virginia, among others. It is the holding company for its subsidiary, Aqua Pennsylvania, Inc Its market-based activities are conducted through Aqua Resources Inc and Aqua Infrastructure, LLC.

