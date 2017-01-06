Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $155.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $143.24. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.21% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ANTM. Jefferies Group cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered Anthem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.34.

Shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) opened at 144.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.60. Anthem has a 12 month low of $114.85 and a 12 month high of $148.26. The company has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business earned $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem will post $10.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

In other news, insider Joseph Swedish sold 24,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,222,969.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,381 shares in the company, valued at $11,488,853.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ronald W. Penczek sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.29, for a total transaction of $113,397.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,542.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 51.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.7% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 50.6% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. New York Life Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.0% in the third quarter. New York Life Trust Co. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus RG increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 338.5% in the second quarter. Invictus RG now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc is a health benefit company. The Company offers a range of network-based managed care plans to large and small employer, individual, Medicaid and Medicare markets. The Company has three segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business and Other. The Company’s Commercial and Specialty Business, and Government Business segments offer managed care products, including preferred provider organizations (PPOs), health maintenance organizations (HMOs), traditional indemnity benefits and point-of-service (POS) plans, as well as various hybrid benefit plans, including consumer-driven health plans (CDHPs), hospital only and limited benefit products.

