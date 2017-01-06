Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Antero Resources Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas company. It is primarily engaged in the exploitation, development and acquisition of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas properties primarily located in the Appalachian Basin in West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Antero Resources Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Antero Resources Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Susquehanna upgraded Antero Resources Corporation from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded Antero Resources Corporation from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Antero Resources Corporation from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.53.

Shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) opened at 24.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is $7.81 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average is $26.22. Antero Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $30.66.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm earned $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Corporation will post $0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alvyn A. Schopp sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Connor bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.04 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,721. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Antero Resources Corporation by 138.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Antero Resources Corporation by 18.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Resources Corporation

Antero Resources Corporation is an oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin. The Company’s segments include the exploration, development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil; gathering and compression; water handling and treatment, and marketing of excess firm transportation capacity.

