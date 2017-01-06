Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Financial Services Inc.

Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,232,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,325 shares during the period. Annaly Capital Management comprises 1.6% of Rockefeller Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $75,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.7% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 97,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 38.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 359,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 99,138 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 17.5% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 42,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at $47,372,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 369.2% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) opened at 10.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.52. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $11.29.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.74%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 1,090.91%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. FBR & Co downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.84.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Coffey acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Finkelstein acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $1,030,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc (Annaly) is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s principal business objectives are to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders from its investments and capital preservation. Its portfolio also includes residential credit investments, such as credit risk transfer securities and non-agency mortgage-backed securities.

