Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) is Strategic Income Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Strategic Income Management LLC held its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 405,300 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Annaly Capital Management makes up 16.4% of Strategic Income Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Strategic Income Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 17.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 53,710,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,962,000 after buying an additional 7,820,982 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth $55,079,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 359.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,725,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,114,000 after buying an additional 4,478,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth $47,372,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 563.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,997,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,321,000 after buying an additional 4,244,697 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) traded up 0.49% during trading on Friday, hitting $10.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,738,800 shares. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.22 and a beta of 0.21.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 15.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 1,090.91%.

WARNING: “Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) is Strategic Income Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/annaly-capital-management-inc-nly-is-strategic-income-management-llcs-3rd-largest-position/1142757.html.

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. FBR & Co downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America Corporation downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.84.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Coffey purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $304,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Finkelstein purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,030,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc (Annaly) is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s principal business objectives are to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders from its investments and capital preservation. Its portfolio also includes residential credit investments, such as credit risk transfer securities and non-agency mortgage-backed securities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.