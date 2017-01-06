ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company offers liquid, powder, oral solid dose, cough/cold products, antacids, laxatives, stomach remedies as well as hydrocortisone retention enema, esterified estrogen and methyltestosterone, fluvoxamine maleate tablets, hydrocortisone rectal suspension, metoclopramide oral solution, opium tincture and metoclopramide tablets. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company serves through wholesalers, smaller regional distributors and chains and pharmacy and retail outlets primarily in the United States. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Baudette, MN. “

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) opened at 62.63 on Tuesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $70.92. The firm has a market cap of $725.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.70 and a beta of 3.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.81 and its 200 day moving average is $61.37.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company earned $38.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post $4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/ani-pharmaceuticals-inc-anip-raised-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research/1141930.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,560 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,895 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,115 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The Company’s focused areas of product development include anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.