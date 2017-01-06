Analysts Set NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) Price Target at $68.56

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Aegis started coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut NuVasive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays PLC upped their price target on NuVasive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

In related news, Director Michael D. Ohalleran acquired 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.47 per share, with a total value of $250,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Link sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $700,500.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in NuVasive by 12.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,743 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in NuVasive by 108.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NuVasive by 77.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NuVasive by 7.8% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in NuVasive by 7,796.8% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 2,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) opened at 66.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.81 and a 200-day moving average of $63.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 84.31 and a beta of 0.96. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $69.50.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The medical device company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The business earned $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.49 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NuVasive will post $1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive Company Profile

Nuvasive, Inc is a medical device company in the spine market. The Company focuses on developing minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for the spine. The Company offers two product lines: spine surgery products and biologics. The Company’s spine surgery products line offerings include thoracolumbar product offerings, cervical product offerings, Intra-Operative Monitoring (IOM) services and disposables, which are used to enable access to the spine and to perform restorative and fusion procedures in a minimally disruptive fashion.

