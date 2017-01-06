Analysts Set MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (MSM) Target Price at $84.13

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.22.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSM. Stephens upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. William Blair upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Gabelli cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

MSC Industrial Direct Company (NYSE:MSM) opened at 92.17 on Tuesday. MSC Industrial Direct Company has a 52 week low of $56.92 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.24 and a 200 day moving average of $77.43.

MSC Industrial Direct Company (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct Company had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Company will post $3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. MSC Industrial Direct Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.87%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct Company news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 4,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $329,786.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,966.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles Bonomo sold 4,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $339,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Company by 14.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,255,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,016,000 after buying an additional 417,834 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Company by 313.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 435,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after buying an additional 330,015 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Company by 24.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,390,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,112,000 after buying an additional 274,176 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Company by 717.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after buying an additional 259,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Company by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,022,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,858,000 after buying an additional 241,877 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSC Industrial Direct Company

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc (MSC) is direct marketers and distributors of a range of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products to customers throughout the United States. The Company operates primarily in the United States, with customers in all 50 states, through a network of five customer fulfillment centers (four customer fulfillment centers are located within the United States and one is located in the United Kingdom and 106 branch offices (104 branches are located within the United States, one is located in the United Kingdom and the other is located in Mexico).

