Analysts Set MiMedx Group, Inc (MDXG) PT at $12.00

Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDXG shares. Aegis started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. First Analysis reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the third quarter worth $108,000. PineBridge Investments L.P. increased its position in MiMedx Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MiMedx Group by 68.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MiMedx Group by 71.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the third quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) opened at 8.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.61 million, a PE ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 0.95. MiMedx Group has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm earned $64.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MiMedx Group will post $0.22 EPS for the current year.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc (MiMedx) is an integrated developer, processor and marketer of regenerative biomaterial products and bioimplants processed from human amniotic membrane and other birth tissues and human skin and bone. The Company operates in the Regenerative Biomaterials business segment, which includes the development, processing and marketing of regenerative biomaterial products and bioimplants processed from human amniotic membrane and other birth tissues in the wound care, surgical, sports medicine, ophthalmic and dental market categories.

